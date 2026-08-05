Bondi Beach hero Pasha in Hyderabad, meets Revanth, KTR

Hyderabad: Rehmat Pasha, the Vikarabad native who emerged as a hero during the 2025 Bondi Beach attack in December last year, met senior political leaders on Tuesday, August 4.

Pasha met BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who later took to X to laud him. In a tweet, KTR recalled how “Pasha played a key role in saving around 20 lives”. He also mentioned how the Australian government had granted permanent residency to Pasha in recognition of his bravery, which was a “matter of pride for Indians, particularly the Telugu community”.

Rahmat Pasha has made every Indian proud!



During the tragic Bondi Beach attack in Australia, Hyderabad-born Rahmat Pasha displayed extraordinary courage and humanity.



While many fled the scene in fear, he chose to stay back, helping rescue the injured and saving nearly 20 lives… pic.twitter.com/fJpdBqqr0z — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 4, 2026

Pasha also met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan shared photos of the meeting on his X handle as well as Instagram. Thanking the CM for meeting “the brave son of Vikarabad who risked his life to save innocent people during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in Sydney”, he said the gesture has honoured “every brave citizen who puts humanity above self”.

Khan then requested the CM to “announce a Rs 1 crore cash reward, five acres of agricultural land, and 2,000 sq. yards of land in Hyderabad. Such recognition will inspire generations of young Telanganites to uphold the values of courage, compassion and humanity.”

Thank you Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, @revanth_anumula Garu, for personally meeting and felicitating #BondiBeachHero Mohammed Rahemath Pasha, the brave son of Vikarabad who risked his life to save innocent people during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in Sydney,… pic.twitter.com/aInialgrgP — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 4, 2026

Bondi Beach attack

On December 14, 2025, two armed men opened fire at a Hanukkah festival at Archer Park near Bondi Beach in Sydney. Fifteen people were killed, and another 42 were injured. The shooting was later described as an anti-Semitic terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.