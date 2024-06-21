Bonding over Haj: Sania Mirza and Sana Khan, new BFFs in town

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza and former actress Sana Khan have become the talk of the town after forming a close bond during their sacred Haj pilgrimage. Sania, her sister Anam and Sana have been inseparable since day one of their journey, with numerous heartwarming visuals circulating online.

They have been sharing heartfelt moments and supporting each other through the rigorous rituals and prayers of Haj.

In the latest snapshot, Sana, dressed in a dark blue abaya, Sania in black, and Anam clad in cream, radiate joy as they pose together following the completion of their Haj rituals. Check out the photo below.

Sania Mirza has found herself in the headlines once again, this time due to swirling rumors of a second marriage with cricketer Mohammed Shami. Imran Mirza, Sania’s father, swiftly quashed these speculations, labeling them as ‘rubbish’ and emphasizing that no such plans are in place.