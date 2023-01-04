Book SRK’s Pathaan tickets in Hyderabad from THIS date

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which has grabbed headlines for one or another reason, is all set to release on the 25th of January this year. It seems that the first month of 2023 will be a blockbuster for Indian cinema as Pathaan, Thunivu and Varisu are also going to hit theatres in January.

After receiving backlash from various sections and revision suggestions from CBFC , Pathaan is finally releasing on time.

According to the sources, the advance booking in India for the movie will start from Sankranthi, on January 14 or 15. CBFC chairman has earlier suggested the makers of the movie to make various cuts so that questions of hurting religious sentiments will no more occur.

Relevant to mention here that a self-proclaimed critic KRK had recently claimed that the movie might be postponed.

So, finally, after going through various controversies, the movie is going to be released on time. At the time of filing this report, the interest on Bookmyshow is 459.9K for Thinvu and 125.7K for Pathaan.

The advance tickets for Pathaan in Germany have been already sold out and songs of the movie are also trending in Canada, according to the reports.

King Khan’s Pathaan will clash with two Southern films at the box office and for quite a time we have witnessed that Bollywood films are usually overshadowed by Southern ones.

Let us see, whether SRK’s popularity will rock again and Pathaan will be a blockbuster or will it be a failure.