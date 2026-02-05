Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026 since its theatrical release on January 23. The patriotic war drama opened to a strong response from audiences and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Within days, the film went on to earn over Rs 350 crore, cementing its position as a major hit of the year.

After its successful theatrical run, Border 2 will gear up for its OTT debut soon.

Border 2 OTT release

Border 2 poster (Instagram)

Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights, and the film is expected to premiere on the platform from March 20, 2026, according to reports. The makers reportedly opted for an eight-week theatrical window in view of the film’s robust box office performance.

The film has also made headlines for its massive non-theatrical deals, with reports suggesting that it earned around Rs 495 crore from OTT, satellite and music rights combined. The OTT rights alone were reportedly sold for Rs 225 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is based on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 war. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

With its OTT release, the war drama will reach a wider audience who missed watching it on the big screen.