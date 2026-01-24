Mumbai: Indian theatres has been witnessing a patriotic wave since Friday with the release of one of the most awaited films of the year, Border 2. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, the film hit the big screens on January 23, reviving the legacy of JP Dutta’s 1997 war classic Border.

Border 2 box office collections

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film opened to strong audience response and impressive box office numbers on its first day. According to trade website Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 30 crore net in India on day 1, while its India gross stood at Rs 36 crore. The film’s worldwide collection reached Rs 41 crore, including Rs 5 crore from overseas markets.

The film also recorded steady theatre occupancy across the country. As per Sacnilk, Border 2 registered an overall 32.10 per cent Hindi occupancy in India on its opening day.

In Hyderabad, the film witnessed a similar trend. The city recorded an occupancy of 32.75 per cent on day 1, with 265 shows screened across theatres.

At the time of writing this report, Border 2 was witnessing an exceptional response in Hyderabad, reflecting strong audience interest in the city. According to BookMyShow data, the film was marked as “Trending” with over 48,000 tickets booked in the last one hour, indicating a sharp surge in advance and spot bookings. The impressive numbers highlight the film’s growing momentum in the Hyderabad market and suggest a robust opening driven by positive word-of-mouth and high viewer curiosity.

The strong opening helped Border 2 surpass the first-day collections of Dhurandhar, which had opened at Rs 28 crore.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Films, Border 2 serves as the official sequel to the 1997 war drama Border.