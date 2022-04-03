Bored Ape, other major NFT Discord servers targeted by scammers

San Francisco: The Discord servers of popular non fungible token (NFT) projects, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, were targeted by scammers in the early hours of April Fool’s Day.

Some users reported losing money to the bad actors who hacked the projects’ bots to post fake offers with links to their phishing websites, citing Motherboard, Engadget reported.

“Oh no, our dogs are mutating. MAKC can be staked for our $APE token. Holders of MAYC + BAYC will be able to claim exclusive rewards just by simply minting and holding our mutant dogs,” one of the phishing posts by a compromised Bored Ape bot reads.

If a user clicks on the link in the post, they are taken to a website where they are tricked into minting a fake NFT in exchange for Ethereum.

Other versions trick victims into sending the scammers NFTs by making them think their collectible was going to be wrapped.

Two wallet addresses were tied to the hacks, one of which sold a stolen Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT and then sent the other 19.85 ETH, or around $69,000 based on current exchange rates.

The recipient wallet reportedly sent 61 ETH ($213,000) to a mixing service, which can obscure the origin and trail of potentially identifiable crypto coins.

It is unclear how many people fell victim to the scams, but the projects’ administrators quickly caught on and posted a warning to their fans.