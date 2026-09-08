Tired of the same cafe-and-movie weekend? Hyderabad now has a fun new adventure activity where tiny cars deliver surprisingly big thrills. RC racing is bringing dedicated tracks, obstacles and friendly competition to the city.

Remember those remote-controlled cars from childhood? They have grown up. Hobby-grade RC cars can now race around specially designed tracks, tackle obstacles, drift around corners and even compete in battle-style games.

And you don’t need a driving licence to join the fun.

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Here are four places where Hyderabadis can try the experience.

1. RC Arena, Nallagandla

Located near Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, RC Arena is an indoor destination built around RC racing. The arena has five themed tracks, including Apex Rush, its main racing track, Underground Rush, a tunnel challenge, and Terrain Rush, an off-road course.

There is also a Battle Ball Arena for RC soccer-style games and a Laser Battle Zone.

Location: Near Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla

Price: Check with the venue for the latest session rates.

2. NGF Racing, Kandlakoya

At NGF Gaming Arena, racing gets a more competitive feel. The indoor facility has hobby-grade RC cars for different skill levels, from beginner-friendly models to faster professional-style cars.

The track also features electronic timing, allowing racers to keep track of their performance.

The venue hosts RC racing events and is designed for both beginners and experienced enthusiasts.

Location: Road No. 9, Kandlakoya, Old Alwal, Bolarum

Contact: 99851 91224

Price: Enquire before visiting.

3. F3 Gaming Zone, Kukatpally

If you are around Kukatpally, F3 Gaming Zone is another name to add to your weekend list. Recent promotions from F3 Zone feature an RC car racing track, while ThunderTraxx has promoted an RC Racing Experience at the Kukatpally venue.

The gaming zone combines RC racing with other entertainment options, making it suitable for groups who want more than one activity.

Location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Price: Check current RC racing charges and availability before visiting.

4. Area 77, Cherlapalli

Prefer your adventure outdoors? Area 77 offers a high-speed outdoor RC racetrack along with technical natural crawling tracks. Its lakeside setting adds to the experience, while an RC boat activity has also been announced as coming soon.

Location: Mint Township, Cherlapalli, Secunderabad

Timings: 10am–6pm

Price: Enquire before visiting.

More than child’s play

RC racing demands quick reflexes, concentration and control. One wrong turn can send your car crashing into the barrier and that is often where the laughter begins. So, this weekend, skip the usual plans.

Pick up a controller, choose your track and find out who has the fastest hands in your group.

*Prices, timings and availability may change. Confirm with the venue before visiting.*