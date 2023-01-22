Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky

Kyiv: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reached the Ukrainian capital and visited its outskirts before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports said.

The Conservative MP said it was a “privilege” to visit the country at the invitation of Zelensky, the BBC reported.

The unannounced visit came as fresh questions over Johnson’s personal finances emerged in the UK, including claims that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan while he was Prime Minister.

Johnson, who made no mention of the allegations, he was received by the President and other Ukrainian ministers.

“I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Johnson also visited the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, which were occupied by Russian forces in March last year, and allegedly saw a massacre.