Botanical beats, avian anthems: Symphony of Nature at Hyderabad’s Sanjeevaiah Park

Nestled amidst the serene landscape of Hyderabad, on the tranquil banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, lies Sanjeevaiah Park—a lush, sprawling expanse spanning 90 acres. More than just a recreational retreat, this verdant sanctuary is a vibrant testament to nature’s splendour, offering solace to city dwellers and an enriching experience for nature lovers. It is here, amidst the towering trees and whispering bamboo groves, that the rhythms of the natural world compose an intricate symphony, a unification of flora and fauna in perfect harmony.

Morning in the lap of Nature

The nature walk usually has a mandatory Group photo to draw delight about the various aspects of findings during the three-hour ecological strides.

At the break of dawn, even before the sun cast its golden hues upon the city, a group of 56 enthusiastic nature lovers gathered at the park’s entrance on the morning of 8th February. This was no ordinary gathering; it was the 76th nature walk organized by the Nature Lovers of Hyderabad. Under the guidance of passionate ecologists, Sadhana Ramachander and Kobita Dass the participants—ranging from seasoned birders, and botanists to curious youngsters—embarked on a journey of discovery through this ecological niche. The experts provide free-of-fee nature walks once a month at various locations in twin cities. Their WhatsApp group of 476 members regularly study, discuss and debate daily about various aspects of Nature nuances.

The air was crisp and the morning warmth of the sunlight provided solace to the usually sprightly squirrels, who sat silently relishing the sunny spotlight on the high branches of a tree. As the group meandered through the park the balminess of the rising sun bathed the landscape in a gentle glow. This was nature at its most serene, an invitation to slow down and savour the flavour of its beauty.

The Nature educators Sadhana and Kobita, in the middle, explain to the eager youngsters and adults with fascinating nature lore.

A botanical wonderland

Sanjeevaiah Park is situated on the northernmost part of the Hussain Sagar abutting the Necklace Road in Hyderabad, which was built in the 1990s. Before the circular road was constructed the secluded spot where the park stands today had abundant water birds resting and roosting on the many big and small boulders, marshland and trees at the edge of the lake. This was a regular haunt of the Bird Watchers Society of Andhra Pradesh [BSAP] now renamed as Deccan Birders. After the Necklace Road 3.6-kilometre was created, the road traffic increased so did the boating facilities and many water birds moved away from the din.

Pink Ball Dombeya blooming in a cluster with all its beauty to gratify all their pollinators like bees, insects, butterflies, moths etc.

Sanjeevaiah Park is a landmass surrounded by water on three sides and a treasure trove of botanical wonders, home to an impressive collection of indigenous and exotic plants thriving in the city. Dedicated gardens—each an oasis of biodiversity—dot the landscape, from the aromatic Fragrance Garden to the whimsical Maze Garden. The Bamboo, Rock, Cactus, and Rose Gardens each offer unique glimpses into the world of flora, while the Butterfly Garden is a testament to the park’s flourishing ecosystem.

Scarlet Cordia [Cordia sebestena] is exotic but widely planted throughout the tropics as an ornamental plant in gardens for its bright showy flowers. [photo CopyRight N. Karishma]

Among the park’s most intriguing sights is a row of trees bearing cannonball-like fruits hanging from their trunks—a fascinating spectacle of nature’s ingenuity. Nearby, two young baobab trees stand as sentinels of time, poised to grow into colossal, thick-trunked marvels in the years to come. The park boasts a collection of over 25,000 specimens spanning at least 2,000 species of botanical wealth.

Haven for winged wanderers

Youngsters had real fun on the run collecting the fallen flowers each vying to gather the most for their herbarium collection.[photo CopyRight N. Karishma]

If flora forms the canvas of Sanjeevaiah Park, its fauna brings the masterpiece to life. Over the years, 202 bird species have been recorded and on the day of the nature walk 34 species were recorded. The dawn chorus of birds announces the park’s awakening—the Indian koel’s melodious call blending seamlessly with the soft cooing of the dove. Trees double as roosting and nesting grounds for avian species, from iridescent Sunbirds and flashy Golden Oriole to the occasional sighting of the Shikra. Silent Spotted Owlets, noisy Babblers, and ghostly Coucals gave us fleeting glimpses. A large Peepal tree full of fruits was offering its juicy figs to attract birds like coppersmith Barbet. On the same tree, a large bee hive flourished with thousands of bees protecting their precious product of honey. On a nearby tree, a gang of screeching Fruit Bats were settling down with their noisy morning assemblage after a night out of prowling.

Cannon Ball Tree has large, lovely-looking flowers with powerful scents to attract a variety of bees and insects to aid in pollination.

Walk to remember

The nature trail at Sanjeevaiah Park offers a sensory delight at every turn. The rustling of bamboo groves, the scent of damp earth, and the burst of floral fragrances create an immersive experience, forging a deeper connection with the natural world. A Praying Mantis nymph, a Two-Tailed Spider, a Grasshopper on a leaf, an Ant-lion waiting at the bottom of a sandy pit trap, Termites and underground Ants were seen and appreciated for their specialized skills.

Yellow Silk cotton / Buttercup Tee has wonderful fluffy yellow flowers and it’s a delight when they bloom at the tips of the tree branches.

Sanjeevaiah Park is more than just a green space in Hyderabad—it is a living, breathing testament to the delicate balance between urban life and nature. It serves as a sanctuary for biodiversity, a classroom for young minds, and a refuge for those seeking solace from the city’s relentless rat race. The morning’s nature walk was not just a journey through the park but an ode to the symphony of life that plays within its borders. For those who step into its embrace, Sanjeevaiah Park offers more than scenic beauty—it’s a reminder of the intricate, interwoven web of life that flourishes in the heart of the city, waiting to be explored, cherished, and preserved.