Both Hindu, Muslim sides reject mediation in Gyanvapi dispute

Varanasi: Both the Hindu and Muslim sides on Tuesday, July 14, rejected mediation in the Gyanvapi dispute, saying the matter should be decided by the courts, after the Supreme Court’s initiative to explore an amicable settlement in major religious site cases.

The parties appeared before the mediation centre at a Varanasi court on Tuesday as part of the Supreme Court’s ‘Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonisation Across Nation’ (SAMADHAN SAMAROH) initiative aimed at encouraging settlement of pending cases ahead of a special Lok Adalat scheduled for August 21-23.

Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav told reporters after the proceedings that the Muslim side declined mediation.

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“The Muslim side said several similar matters are pending before the Supreme Court and they would abide by the court’s verdict. They are not willing to accept mediation,” Yadav said.

He said the Hindu side also conveyed its stand before the mediator.

“We informed the mediation centre that the Muslim side is an encroacher at Gyanvapi and should vacate the premises so that a grand Kashi Vishwanath temple can be built at the original Jyotirlinga site,” Yadav said.

Earlier, parties in the Gyanvapi, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid disputes had indicated that they preferred judicial adjudication over an out-of-court settlement under the Supreme Court’s mediation initiative.

The Gyanvapi dispute relates to conflicting claims over the religious character of the mosque complex adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The Hindu side claims the mosque was built after demolition of a temple during the Mughal era, while the Muslim side maintains that it is a legitimate Waqf property and disputes the Hindu claims.