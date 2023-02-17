Boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh get plots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday handed over documents of plots in Hyderabad to world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh.

Documents of 600 square yards plots were handed over by Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari at the Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Apart from them, Padma Shri awardee Kinnera player Darshanam Mogilaiah also received the documents for one of the plots in Hyderabad.

Telangana govt announced cash prize to Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

Last year, the Telangana government announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medal at World Boxing Championship and shooter Esha Singh for her superb performance at the recent ISSF Junior World Cup.

Apart from the cash prize, the government has decided to allot residential plots to the two sports persons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Zareen, who hails from the Nizamabad district, became the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

On May 19, she defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the 52-kg category to join the selected club of Indian women boxers.

Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events in the recently-concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.

Darshanam Mogulaiah also get award, plot in Hyderabad

The state government has also issued orders for a Rs 1 crore cash award to Darshanam Mogulaiah.

Last year, Mogulaiah received Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

Mogulaiah is from a Madiga family. He grew up in the Ausalikunta village of the Lingala mandal in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, along the stretches of the Nallamala forests. A fifth-generation kinnera artiste, Mogulaiah, 62, has been playing the instrument since the age of eight.

As per CMO, on the request of Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allot a residential plot in B.N. Reddy Nagar colony.