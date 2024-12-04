Mother and son dead in Pushpa 2 premiere stampede: Sources

Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching update has emerged from the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Cross Roads! A 9-year-old kid and his mother, who collapsed amidst the chaotic stampede during the event, are no more, according to sources.

Revati (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, attended the event with her husband Bhaskar and their two children, Tej (9) and Sanvi (7). In the midst of the chaos, both Revati and her son Tej lost their lives. Revati collapsed during the event and was rushed to Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Allu Arjun feeling happy with fans for the

But sorry for the sad Incident



pls take care of the Deceased Family! They need your support n Prayers for the family!

Tej, along with his mother, was one of the fatalities in the stampede. Meanwhile, three others were injured during the incident and are receiving medical treatment.

Revathi came along with family to watch Allu Arjun movie Pushpa2 at Sandhya Theatre at RTC Cross road. Didn't know that it will take her life. She lost her life in stampede, while her two sons aged 9 & 7 are hospitalised. heartbreaking💔💔..Life is more Important…

Heart breaking 💔 . PUSHPA PERMIER SHOW



It's very unfortunate that the kid who was injured at the Sandhya premiere show is no more. Left the world at a very small age. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽.

RIP 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔



A 10 yrs old kid passed away during the Pushpa2 Premise Fight with fans & police in Hyderabad!

pic.twitter.com/MYq6kwK68P — Game of Dreams💭🏆 (@Game_Of_Dreams) December 4, 2024

The incident occurred when an overwhelming crowd caused panic, leading to the boy losing consciousness.

A viral video showed police officers trying to revive the kid by performing CPR and providing immediate assistance before rushing him to a hospital. Despite the efforts, the boy could not survive.

The tragedy has sparked outrage and grief among fans, raising serious concerns about the lack of crowd management at high-profile events.

Allu Arjun is yet to react to the news. Notably, the actor too was present at Sandhya theatre along with his wife to watch Pushpa 2 along with fans.