Boy injured in ‘Pushpa 2’ premier stampede shifted to rehabilitation centre

Hyderabad: Nearly five months after he lost her mother and himself suffered critical injuries in the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2’, nine-year-old Sritej was Monday shifted from KIMS Hospital to a neurorehabilitation centre.

“Sritej is being discharged to the Neurorehabilitation Centre for continued neurorehab services. He is taking oral feeds and does not need any oxygen or respiratory support,” said a brief statement from KIMS Hospital, where the boy was under treatment for four months and 25 days.

Sritej’s father, Bhaskar, told the media that doctors suggested that he be shifted to the rehabilitation centre. He hopes that they will be sent home after 15 days.

Bhaskar said his son was still unable to recognise family members. “Sritej is opening his eyes, but he is not recognising. His brain has not recovered fully,” he said.

Also Read Rowdy star Vijay Deavarakonda delivers surprise gift box to Allu Arjun

The boy was shifted to the room from the Intensive Care Unit about 15 days ago. The doctors told the family that his condition is stable. However, they have to take care to protect him from infections.

Bhaskar said they got all the support from the team of ‘Pushpa-2’ and the state government. He said KIMS management has not asked him to pay money.

Doctors had said last month that neurologically, the boy was not showing any further improvement in sensorium and was unable to recognise family members or understand simple verbal commands.

Revathi, 39, died, and her son Sritej was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4, 2024.

Allu Arjun, who was present at the theatre, was booked along with his team and the theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and was released on interim bail the next day.

On December 25, Allu Arjun, producer and director of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ announced Rs 2 crore for the family of Revathi.

While Allu Arjun gave Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie, have extended an assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film director Sukumar also gave Rs 50 lakh for the family.

The actor visited the hospital on January 7 to see the boy and meet his family members.