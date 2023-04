Srinagar: A boy was killed and 2 other persons injured in Ladakh’s Kargil district when an old unexploded shell went off on Sunday, police said, denying any blast near the airport.

Police said that the shell went off in a field in the afternoon.

“A boy was killed and 2 other persons were injured in this incident. It occurred in a field far away from the airport. Some reports saying that the explosion occurred near the airport are wrong,” a police officer said.