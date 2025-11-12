Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need to get ready for intense winter chill as the temperatures are going to dip in the coming days.
Apart from it, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, mist or hazy conditions will prevail in the city in the morning till November 16.
Temperatures recorded on Nov 12
Today, the minimum temperatures in the city dipped notably. The lowest temperature was recorded at the University of Hyderabad. It declined to 13.2 degrees Celsius.
As winter chill is going to intensify, the temperatures are likely to decline further in Hyderabad.
Following are the minimum temperatures recorded today.
|Areas
|Minimum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
|University of Hyderabad
|13.2
|Rajendra Nagar
|14.2
|Bolarum
|14.4
|Maredpally
|14.8
|Quthbullapur
|15.1
|Sivarampalle
|15.4
|Neredmet
|15.5
|Jeedimetla
|15.5
|Alwal
|15.8
|Gachibowli
|15.9
Winter chill in Hyderabad
According to Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate predictions, the temperatures in some districts in Telangana are likely to dip to single digits till November 19.
As per him, the northern and western districts are going to witness extreme winter cold waves.
In the case of Hyderabad too, the winter chill may result in temperatures declining to 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.
In view of the expected weather conditions, the residents of Telangana need to plan their travels accordingly.