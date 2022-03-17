Brandon Sanderson’s secret novels are the biggest kickstarter of 2022

Brandon Sanderson’s kickstarter of his four secret novels has turned into the biggest kickstarter campaign of 2022. Last checked, the kickstarter had 1,27,073 backers and keeps growing by the minute.

So far the kickstarter campaign has gained $29,543,232 and its main goal is $1,000,000.

What is a kickstarter?

Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform that allows creators to share their vision or creations and a community will come together to fund their goal. Brandon’s kickstarter campaign has lasted many weeks which has made him the fastest kickstarter campaign ever.

Creating a kickstarter account is free. If the campaigner reaches its funding goal, the kickstarter platform takes 5% fee as a commission. The fee may vary based on different locations.

Brandon Sanderson is an American author credited with writing fantasy and science fiction for young adults and teenagers. He is best known for Cosmere, a fictional universe, where every story takes place in a different fantasy planet with its own ecology and magic. In the Cosmere universe, people can travel via various methods and people can make a brief appearance in another’s stories.

Who is Brandon Sanderson?

Brandon Sanderson’s most notable work is The Mistborn series and The Stormlight Archive. He has also written books outside of Cosmere like the Reckoners, the Skyward series, and the Alcatraz series. He has also created graphic novels and fantasy series including White Sand and Dark One.

Brandon has posted a video where he talks about how he ended up writing four new novels during the pandemic which he calls ‘his secret projects’. Initially written for his wife, Brandon ends up writing four novels for his readers namely – Secret Project #1, Secret Project #2, Secret Project #3, and Secret Project #4.

“This was an amazing experience. It reminded me of the early days of my career, before I published. When I could write whatever I wanted, when I wanted,” he says in the kickstarter video.

All four books come in three forms – a digital audiobook, a digital ebook and an unsigned premium hardcover. Each book will have 400 pages.