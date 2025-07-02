BRAOU debars 109 students for mass copying in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has debarred 109 students so far for involvement in mass copying during the fourth semester degree examinations being held across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a press statement, University Registrar Dr. L. Vijaya Krishna Reddy said around 36,000 students are appearing for the ongoing exams. The university has deployed special inspection teams to monitor the examination process at 167 centres across both states.

The inspections are being conducted on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, who has stressed the need for strict measures to uphold the integrity of examinations.

The Vice Chancellor has also urged students and the public to report any irregularities or attempts to collect money at exam centres directly to the Registrar.