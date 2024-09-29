BRAOU land allocation to JNAFAU: Telangana intellectuals oppose move

Hyderabad: Intellectuals, former university vice chancellors, academics, journalists, and public representatives from Telangana have expressed strong opposition to the Congress government’s decision to allocate 10 acres of land from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).

In an open letter addressed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, urged the government to reverse this decision immediately, warning that such actions could tarnish its reputation as being anti-people.

The signatories highlighted that Revanth Reddy and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had previously committed to upholding democratic values and adhering to the principles of B.R. Ambedkar.

They criticized the government’s choice to reallocate BRAOU land to other institutions, deeming it unfortunate and contradictory to their stated principles.

The signatories emphasized that it is the government’s duty to uphold the operations of BRAOU, which has been instrumental in serving marginalized communities.

They called for the government to reverse its decision and annul the land allocation order.

Among the 61 individuals who signed the letter were notable figures such as former BRAOU vice chancellor VS Prasad, retired University of Hyderabad professor Haragopal, MLC Prof. Kodandaram, retired Osmania University professor K Nageshwar, former TSPSC chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, and senior journalist K Ramchandra Murthy.