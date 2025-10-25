BRAOU organises job fair for science graduates with Infinx Healthcare

Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), in collaboration with Infinx Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, organised a job fair on its campus on Saturday, October 25, for science students between 2024 and 2025 batches.

Speaking on the occasion, vice chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani said that the university is committed to ensuring employment opportunities for every student studying at BRAOU. He announced that a mega job fair will soon be held with the participation of several companies. “Our aim is to organise one job fair every month to support students’ career growth,” he said.

Placement officer, Dr P Venu Gopal Reddy, said the current job fair was specially arranged for science graduates who recently completed their studies.

Officials from Infinx Healthcare Pvt. Ltd conducted interviews and issued spot offer letters to selected candidates during the event, marking a successful start to the university’s placement initiative.