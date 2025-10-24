Huzurnagar job fair to be held on October 25, 26

Hyderabad: The Huzurnagar job fair, organised by the Telangana government, has now been extended to October 25 and 26, following an overwhelming response from the youth.

The fair is expected to see participation from 40,000 candidates and has already received 36,000 registrations, according to a press release. A total of 275 companies across local, national, and international sectors are expected to attend the event.

Also Read Telangana to host job fair in Huzurnagar on Oct 25

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Friday, October 24, reviewed the arrangements for the fair. The minister has advised the candidates to remain calm and assured them that interviews would be conducted in a phased and systematic manner.

The minister noted that the job fair is being organised as part of the Congress government’s broader commitment to generate employment and uplift rural youth and bridge the urban-rural divide.