Telangana to host job fair in Huzurnagar on Oct 25

Candidates having an educational qualification of SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Degree, B.Tech, MBA, etc. are encouraged to apply.

Hyderabad: The government, in collaboration with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will hold a job fair on October 25 in Telangana’s Huzurnagar town of Suryapet district, announced state mines and geology minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Over 150 companies from IT, pharma, E-commerce, trade, manufacturing, Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and biotechnology sectors will participate.

Eligibility

Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Degree, B.Tech, MBA, qualification are encouraged to apply for the job fair.

For more information, one can contact the helpline numbers +91 9000937805, +91 9848997050, +91 9848409466.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 14th October 2025 7:36 pm IST

