Bravery will be remembered: Revanth lauds flydubai Indian pilot

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, October 1, lauded flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind in preventing an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash the aircraft, saying his commitment to passenger safety was commendable.

Machchhar’s bravery, presence of mind and fighting spirit in the face of adversity would be remembered and appreciated by all, Reddy said in a press release, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday, September 30, and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet before being diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal and Consul General of India in Dubai Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar on Thursday.

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The officials briefed the family on Machchhar’s health and recovery and said the Indian Embassy and Consulate were in contact with UAE authorities. They also assured the family of continued support.

The officials conveyed appreciation for Machchhar’s courage, presence of mind and efforts to save lives during the flydubai incident.

UAE orders probe

A day after the accident, UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Thursday ordered a team from the Public Prosecution to investigate the incident, which led to the flight being diverted to Saudi Arabia.