Modi, Trump hail Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar as ‘hero’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have praised Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after he was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot during a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday, September 30.

Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 people from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. While the aircraft was flying over the region, it transmitted emergency signals before being diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Israeli officials said the signals followed a physical altercation between the pilots.

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According to Reuters, the aircraft dropped nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar. The injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the co-pilot. Two additional flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control and landed it safely in Tabuk.

Modi praises Machchhar’s courage

On Thursday, October 1, Modi described Machchhar as a “hero” and praised his actions during the incident.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi said in a post on X.

“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others,” he said.

Modi added that Machchhar’s valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy. He also wished the pilot a speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.

Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.



In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.



His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.



India is proud of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

Trump recounts passenger’s intervention

Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday, September 30, said he had discussed the incident with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump described Machchhar as a hero and said the pilot managed to open the cockpit door and call for help despite being seriously injured.

He also recounted an account of an Israeli passenger, whom he identified as a plumber, entering the cockpit and helping pull the co-pilot from his seat. Trump said the passenger had never flown an aircraft but had learned basic concepts about flying from watching the television programme Air Disasters.

According to Trump, other passengers helped restrain the co-pilot before additional pilots and security personnel reached the cockpit and took control.

BREAKING: President Trump says the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the captain of an Israel-bound Flydubai jet was "perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job."



Trump says the badly wounded captain still managed to open the cockpit door and scream for help.



"In a way he was a… pic.twitter.com/osmdBm0tSp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2026

Trump stressed that he was repeating information he had received and had not independently verified all the details.

“Now this is the story that I heard. I don’t know if it’s true,” he said.

Machchhar thanks supporters

In a post on X on Thursday, October 1, Machchhar thanked those who had prayed for him and supported him following the incident.

“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me, supported me and sent messages of love and encouragement,” he said.

Thanking his fellow Indians, colleagues, passengers and crew, Machchhar said: “As a pilot, I was simply doing my duty. I’m thankful that the aircraft landed safely and that everyone is safe.”

He added that the prayers and support he received “mean more to me than words can express”.

I’m deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me, supported me and sent messages of love and encouragement.



Thank you to my fellow Indians, my colleagues, the passengers, the crew, and everyone around the world who stood by me during this difficult time.



As a pilot, I was… — Captain Smit Machchhar (@CaptSmitMachchh) October 1, 2026

Machchhar’s flying experience

Machchhar has more than 13 years of experience as a commercial pilot, specialising in Boeing 737 aircraft. He joined flydubai as a captain in June 2022 after an 11-year career with SpiceJet, where he held senior flying and training roles.

At SpiceJet, he accumulated more than 9,500 flight hours, including over 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command. He also worked as a Line Training Captain from November 2020 until his departure in June 2022.

His professional background includes training and mentoring pilots, crew resource management, maintaining flight standards and regulatory compliance, and operating both Boeing 737 NG and MAX aircraft.