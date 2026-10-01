Indian flydubai pilot stable after Saudi flight incident

Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was in stable condition after being injured during an incident aboard a flight that was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, September 30.

In a post on X on Thursday, October 1, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it and the Consulate in Jeddah had been following Machchhar’s health condition. It said he was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city and was receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health was awaited, but he was reported to be stable.

Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) September 30, 2026

The embassy said it was in touch with his family and would continue to follow up with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.

flydubai flight diverted to Tabuk

Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The flight was diverted to Tabuk after an incident in the cockpit while carrying 174 passengers. The aircraft landed safely, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

Indian pilot opened cockpit door

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Machchhar fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to enter and intervene.

The ministry said their actions helped save all passengers on board and described the incident as an act of courage involving Indian, Israeli and Emirati nationals.

The circumstances surrounding the cockpit incident and the motive behind the attack remain under investigation.

This man is a hero.



Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit.



Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door – allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save… pic.twitter.com/x4W3mtQkag — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 30, 2026

Israel PM praise Machchhar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar for his actions during the incident and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

Netanyahu said the captain had continued to fight back despite being injured and helped enable passengers and crew members to overpower the attacker.