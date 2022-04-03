Brazil removes Covid testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers

Brasilia: Brazil has removed the requirement of presenting a negative Covid-19 test for fully vaccinated travellers arriving by plane, a state news agency report said.

Only unvaccinated travellers will be required to present a negative test while fully vaccinated Brazilian and foreign travellers can enter without one, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The decision to exempt vaccinated travellers from the testing requirement is due to the decline of Covid-19 deaths, cases, and hospitalizations.

As for those entering the country by land, proof of vaccination will not be required for Brazilian residents, said the report.

Since February 11, following the Covid-19 wave caused by the Omicron variant, Brazil has reported a decline of all virus indicators.