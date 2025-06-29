Breach of marriage promise not criminal cheating: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clarified that failing to fulfil a promise of marriage does not amount to criminal prosecution under cheating charges unless there is evidence of dishonest inducement at the outset.

The court stated that only if there is a clear intent to deceive from the beginning can a cheating case be sustained for breach of a marriage promise.

This observation came during the hearing of a petition filed by Rajapuram Jeevan Reddy from Karmanghat, Hyderabad. He challenged the criminal proceedings initiated against him in 2019 based on a complaint by Karakalla Padmini Reddy.

Padmini Reddy alleged that Jeevan Reddy, with the consent of his parents, promised to marry her in 2016 but later reneged on the promise.

Following her complaint, the police registered a criminal case against Jeevan Reddy, which is currently under trial in the LB Nagar court.

While the trial was ongoing, Jeevan Reddy approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the cheating case filed against him.

The latest hearing saw arguments from both sides, after which the court adjourned the matter for further proceedings.