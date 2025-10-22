‘Break their legs if…’: Pragya Thakur urges parents to punish daughters

Hindutva activist and former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks have sparked controversy once again after stating that parents should stop their daughters from visiting the houses of “non-Hindus” and to “break their legs” if they disobey.

Addressing a religious event in Bhopal earlier in October, Thakur urged parents to physically punish their daughters for acting against their wishes.

In a video that is widely being circulated online, she says that one’s mind should be so strong that if their daughter does not listen to them or if she wishes to go to a non-Hindu’s house then, “Uske taange tod ne ka kasar mat chodna”(don’t spare any effort in breaking her legs.)

pic.twitter.com/pAOwIwMqpN

“Strengthen your mind, and make it so strong that if our daughter does not obey us, if she goes to a non-Hindu’s house, don’t spare any effort in breaking her legs. Those who do not obey the values and do not listen to their parents must be punished. If you have to beat your children for their well-being, do not step back. When parents carry out such acts, it is for the good future of their children; they do not let them die by being cut into pieces,” she said.

Her statements were met with loud cheers and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ religious slogans.

She added that “girls who do not follow values, do not listen to parents, do not respect elders, and are ready to run away from home.. be more vigilant towards them.” Thakur also advises parents not to let those girls leave their homes, saying, “Stop them either by beating, explaining them, calming them down, loving or scolding them.”

Thakur’s volatile remarks at the religious ceremony have since made many headlines.

She is known to make anti-Muslim statements in public gatherings, previously warning her supporters to stay away from Muslim-owned shops and even said, “When the enemy comes, they should be cut in half.”