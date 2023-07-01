BREAKING! Salman Khan quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, says ‘I am leaving’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s second Weekend Ka Vaar is quite an intense one. In a sensational turn of events, Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan has stunned audience and housemates by announcing his departure from the show. Yes, you read that right!

The host, who has been an integral part of the Bigg Boss franchise for several seasons, expressed his anger and frustration with the current set of contestants and their behaviour inside the house, leading to his shocking decision to leave the show.

‘I am leaving this show,’ says Salman Khan

In an recently released promo by Jio Cinema, Salman Khan can be heard saying, “Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, familial values and culture)? You don’t need to apologise to me for whatever you did. I don’t care. I’m out of here. I’m leaving this show.”

Salman Khan says, "I am out of here and I am leaving the show," #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/mIC1TVbhIu — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 1, 2023

The promo shared by Jio Cinema showcases an enraged Salman Khan venting his frustration towards the contestants, making it clear that he will no longer continue as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The clip has sparked a wave of speculation and anxiety among fans, who are left wondering about the future of the show and the potential consequences of Salman Khan’s departure.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her journey ended on 10th position and she got evicted in just 2 weeks. Other contestants who got eliminated from the show are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddique.