Breast cancer cases have increased in Telangana: NCD training

Hyderabad: According to Telangana’s non-communicable diseases (NCD) training, breast cancer cases have increased in the state.

Rajanna-Sircilla and Warangal registered the highest number of cases. Sircilla had 166 incidences of breast cancer, whereas Warangal Urban had 167.

Following COVID-19, the first screening revealed that 1,997 of the 6,095 additional cancer cases diagnosed were breast cancer.

According to a report by The Time of India (TOI), the main cause of the rise in cancer cases, according to doctors, is lifestyle changes. Khammam district has the most cases of oral cancer, with 150 cases, followed by Karimnagar (106 cases) and Jagityal (100 cases).

Overall, Karimnagar has the most cancer cases (459), followed by Nirmal (360), Sircilla (357), Peddapalli (317) Sangareddy (297), and Yadadri (283).

While no definitive research on the causes of breast cancer has been undertaken, doctors feel that it can be cured if found early.

“Those who have had breast cancer are at risk of developing uterine cancer,” Dr. Subodha said to TOI.

“Obesity can sometimes lead to breast cancer, and it can also occur in people who have used hormone treatment therapy. Women who have had children after the age of 30 are at a higher risk of developing cancer, whereas tobacco consumption is the leading cause of oral cancer,” said a city-based doctor to TOI.

With advanced treatment procedures and early detection, cancer can be treated. The NCD screening will be finished in a few more districts, and the number of cases will rise as a result of the screening.