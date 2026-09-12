On Day 1, BRICS unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of conflicts in different parts of the world, the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, September 12, saw member countries unanimously adopt the New Delhi Declaration. The consensus on a range of global issues underscored the need for greater cooperation among BRICS members.

That it was adopted on the first day of the Summit is being seen as an accomplishment of the host, India, for managing to bring all BRICS members to an agreement. “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” PM Modi said.

The following are the key takeaways of the New Delhi Declaration:

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On terrorism

While expressing alarm over terrorism in Sudan and Syria, the Declaration calls for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejects double standards in countering terrorism. It specifically condemns the 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu-Kashmir, where 26 people were shot dead in indiscriminate firing.

“We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law,” it says.

Without naming any nation in particular, it says, “We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.”

The declaration also calls for expediting the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and for “concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities”.

On global conflict

The Declaration makes note of the distrust prevalent in the world and talks about engaging in conflict prevention through “dialogue, consultation, and diplomacy”.

Reaching agreement on the issue would likely have been particularly challenging given the divergent positions within the grouping. Besides Russia, which is at war with Ukraine, BRICS includes Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, all of which have been drawn into the broader tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“We note the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encourage global action to strengthen international peace and security. We call on the international community to respond to these challenges and associated security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential,” it says.

Gaza is also a key focus of the Declaration, with BRICS calling for the ceasefire to be maintained and for “unhindered” humanitarian aid to reach the territory. The grouping also reiterated its support for a two-state solution, in line with India’s longstanding position, and backed full UN membership for Palestine.

Global South

Calling for a greater voice for the Global South and more representation of developing countries in global institutions, the Declaration says, “We highlight the importance of the Global South as a driver for positive change, especially in the face of significant international challenges, including deepening geopolitical tensions, rapid economic downturns and technological changes, protectionist measures, migratory challenges, and climate change. BRICS countries will continue playing a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South.”

It backs a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, welcoming support from China and Russia for Brazil and India to play a “greater role” in the UN. “China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.”

The Declaration also calls for reforms to the IMF, World Bank, and other global institutions to give developing countries a greater voice, increase their voting power and stronger representation in leadership roles. “We reiterate our call for improved management procedures, including through a merit-based, inclusive and transparent selection process that would increase regional diversity and representation of EMDEs (Emerging Markets and Developing Economies) in the leadership of the IMF and the World Bank,” it says.

On tariffs

The BRICS declaration condemns unilateral economic and secondary sanctions, stressing that they could undermine development, food security, healthcare and human rights. It reiterates that such measures, inter alia, in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionately affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations, deepening the digital divide and exacerbating environmental challenges.”

In a veiled reference to the US, the Declaration says, “We reaffirm our opposition to unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including non-UN Security Council-authorised sanctions.”