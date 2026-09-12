Modi, Sheikh Khaled review India-UAE ties at BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Saturday to review India-UAE relations and discuss ways to expand cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting took place at Hyderabad House on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, with both leaders reaffirming the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Modi welcomed the UAE’s active and constructive participation in BRICS under India’s chairship. The leaders welcomed the outcomes of India’s BRICS chairship and agreed to continue working closely through the grouping to advance shared priorities and strengthen cooperation.

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Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical… pic.twitter.com/omzRK4ccuP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

The two sides also reviewed progress in bilateral economic ties, including cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

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They welcomed the UAE-based International Holding Company’s announcement of an $11.5 billion investment in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha. The project is expected to be India’s largest integrated aluminium investment and aims to support the state’s emergence as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation.

They noted the potential role of L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, in further deepening investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting followed high-level visits by both sides earlier this year. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in January, while Modi travelled to the UAE in May.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled conveyed the UAE president’s greetings to Modi, who reciprocated with greetings for Sheikh Mohamed.

The talks reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement between India and the UAE as the two countries seek to broaden their strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and other priority areas.