Pezeshkian explores Qajar-era artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian explored Qajar-era artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, September 12, during his visit to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

Pezeshkian visited Ashok Mandap, formerly known as Ashok Hall, which features Persian artwork reflecting historic cultural links between Iran and India.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the historic Ashok Mandap at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, viewing its Persian artwork, including a historic painting of Qajar ruler Fath-Ali Shah. pic.twitter.com/ZpL1PkVqzW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 12, 2026

At the centre of the ceiling is a historic painting of Fath-Ali Shah, the second of the seven Qajar rulers of Persia. The leather painting depicts the ruler hunting a tiger in the presence of his 22 sons.

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The artwork was gifted by Fath-Ali Shah to George IV of England before being brought from London and installed in the State Ballroom at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The room was renamed Ashok Mandap in 2024.

Pezeshkian also met Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday as part of his official engagements during the BRICS summit.

Pezeshkian and Murmu seated together.

He arrived in New Delhi on Friday, September 11, for the summit, which is being held on September 12 and 13.

Pezeshkian’s daughter visits cultural sites

Pezeshkian’s daughter, Zahra Pezeshkian, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum on Saturday, September 12, with her husband, Hassan Majidi, and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi.

Zahra toured displays of traditional crafts, textiles and artisanal products representing BRICS member and partner countries. She also interacted with artisans and watched demonstrations of traditional craft techniques.

A cultural connect at the Iran Pavilion at #BRICS Bazaar, New Delhi.



Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and her husband Hassan Majidi visited the pavilion and interacted with the artisans and representatives showcasing Iran’s rich art, crafts and… pic.twitter.com/ZYLmqvAg7I — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 12, 2026

She later visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, where she viewed exhibits documenting the journeys, contributions and legacies of India’s prime ministers.

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi. She explored the museum showcasing the journeys, contributions and legacies of India’s Prime Ministers.@DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/60AsWq75pL — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 12, 2026

The BRICS Bazaar, organised under the theme “Crafting Cultures, Connecting People”, is being held at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from Thursday, September 10, to Tuesday, September 15.