BRICS 2026: Modi, Pezeshkian discuss West Asia, sailors’ safety

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11, 2026, met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the two leaders discussing recent developments in West Asia and ways to strengthen India-Iran relations.

In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said the discussions continued from their previous meeting in Bishkek and described Pezeshkian’s first visit to India as a special occasion.

“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue,” Modi said.

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The Prime Minister said the two leaders discussed the India-Iran friendship and agreed on the need to move forward with a long-term, mutually beneficial strategy.

“We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy,” Modi said.

Modi added that the prevailing situation in the region was also discussed, saying India remained steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace.

From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue.



Happy to have met Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India.



We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward… pic.twitter.com/DtxWuhB9Ba — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

It was the second meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian in less than two weeks. The two leaders had earlier met on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accompanied the president during his visit to India.

Also Read Modi, Pezeshkian meet for first time since Iran war began

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.

Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that issues in the region must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in West Asia.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and ensuring the safety and well-being of seafarers.

The meeting came amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the situation raising concerns over regional stability, commercial shipping and energy security.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Iran share “civilisational ties”, marked by strong cultural and people-to-people bonds.

“As BRICS partners, the two countries are working to contribute to shared progress and prosperity,” Jaiswal said in a social media post.

Pleased to welcome President of Iran, @drpezeshkian at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was warmly received by MoS @Shantanu_bjp at the airport.



India and Iran share civilizational ties, marked by vibrant cultural and people-to-people bonds. As BRICS partners, the two… pic.twitter.com/mNYkV0AgpI — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026

Pezeshkian calls for greater use of local currencies

Earlier on Friday, Pezeshkian addressed the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum, where he called for greater use of national currencies in trade among BRICS members.

The Iranian president said the bloc needed to strengthen its economic resilience and reduce vulnerabilities linked to dependence on a limited number of currencies.

“One of the most important steps is to expand the use of national currencies in trade among the members,” Pezeshkian said.

He said the move should be accompanied by mechanisms to manage currency risks and facilitate reciprocal settlements.

Pezeshkian also called for a larger role for the New Development Bank (NDB) in financing infrastructure and energy projects in BRICS countries through dedicated credit lines, local-currency financing and guarantee instruments to attract private capital.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian backs trading in national currencies at BRICS Business forum in Delhi, calls for NDB or BRICS bank to play a greater role pic.twitter.com/7hRcRhKwys — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 11, 2026

He had earlier highlighted the need to reduce reliance on the US dollar, saying the BRICS bank was created to help countries move away from dependence on the dollar.

Pezeshkian also called for closer integration of trade and transport networks, digital customs procedures and fewer regulatory barriers.

Highlighting Iran’s geographical position, energy resources and transport links, he said the country could play an important role in BRICS connectivity and supply chains.

India-Iran ties

The latest meeting also highlighted the continued importance of India-Iran relations amid the wider regional crisis.

Iran remains strategically important to India’s connectivity plans, particularly through the Chabahar port, which provides access towards Afghanistan and Central Asia.

During their August 31 meeting in Bishkek, Modi had conveyed India’s support for efforts aimed at ending the conflict. Pezeshkian had urged India to use its extensive contacts with various parties to encourage a shift away from war and bloodshed towards dialogue and agreement.