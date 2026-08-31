Modi, Pezeshkian meet for first time since Iran war began

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 31, met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Iran war began on February 28.

The meeting took place during Pezeshkian’s visit to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit and the Shanghai Plus Summit. In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said the two leaders met and held talks, without immediately disclosing details of their discussions.

In a separate post on X, Modi said they discussed bilateral ties and the situation in the region. He reiterated India’s commitment to its long-standing friendship with Iran and said New Delhi wanted to expand and diversify trade with Tehran.

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Modi expressed concern over escalating regional tensions and said India would continue to support efforts to secure lasting peace. He reiterated that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation and commerce.

He also said civilians, civilian infrastructure, commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances.

Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come.



We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in… pic.twitter.com/qagQy5o108 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian officials were also present during the meeting. Tasnim, a semi-official Iranian news agency, said the leaders assessed the current state of Iran-India relations and agreed on the importance of broadening cooperation in areas of shared interest.

According to Iran in India, Pezeshkian thanked Modi for India’s support and solidarity during the recent conflict and called for greater diplomatic efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

The Iranian President said Tehran had sought to resolve differences through negotiations and diplomatic channels but accused the United States of choosing military action and pressure. He said Iran did not seek war and remained focused on achieving peace, stability and security.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries and said there was considerable scope for cooperation in political, economic, scientific and cultural fields. He asked Modi to use India’s regional and international influence and contacts with other countries to help move the situation away from conflict and towards dialogue.

He said Tehran was ready to deepen bilateral cooperation with India despite restrictions imposed on Iran’s relations with other countries.

Modi reiterated India’s readiness to cooperate closely with Iran through multilateral forums, including BRICS and the SCO, and said he looked forward to welcoming Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit.

Before Monday’s meeting, Modi and Pezeshkian had remained in contact by telephone during the conflict.

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The meeting comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the waterway could affect oil imports and commercial vessels, with implications for India’s energy security.

The 26th SCO Summit, scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, will bring together leaders of member states to discuss regional and international developments and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Earlier, he met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with the two leaders discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in defence, economic ties, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, culture and education, while also exchanging views on developments in West Asia.

Later on Monday, Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.