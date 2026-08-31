Iran retaliates after US strikes on Larak Island, Gulf on alert

Iran launched missiles towards targets across the region in the early hours of Monday, August 31, in retaliation for US strikes on two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launchers on Larak Island, the first known American attack on Iranian targets since late July.

Air-defence activity was reported in Jordan, while alerts emerged in Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait. Iranian state television said missiles were launched from several locations across the country as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz escalated.

Iranian media reported launches from various areas, with unverified accounts describing activity from Tehran, Karaj, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Urmia, Zanjan, Shiraz, Lorestan and Khorramabad.

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IRGC claims strikes on US bases in Jordan, Qatar

The IRGC said it carried out a combined ballistic missile and drone operation against US military positions, naming the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan among its targets.

JUST IN: IRGC release footage showing today's missile launches aimed at U.S bases in Jordan pic.twitter.com/bxdbYvZCJ6 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 31, 2026

It claimed to have struck technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter-jet positions. Reports also indicated that Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was targeted.

Iran called the operation “Punishment of the Aggressor” and warned of a stronger response to any further attacks.

Jordan intercepts eight missiles

Jordan’s armed forces said air-defence systems intercepted eight missiles that entered its airspace and destroyed them before they could pose a threat.

Videos circulating online showed apparent interceptor launches and explosions over Jordan. Reports also claimed explosions near the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which hosts US forces, although claims of direct hits were not independently confirmed.

A US official said there was no major damage to US forces in Jordan.

Alerts reported across the Gulf

Emergency alerts were reported in Dubai during the escalation. Footage circulating online purported to show a missile launched from southern Iran, with claims that it was heading towards the UAE.

Alerts were also reported in Qatar and Kuwait. Details about their nature and whether they were linked to incoming missiles were not immediately clear.

Cruise missiles reportedly launched towards US vessels

Separate reports said cruise missiles were launched from southern Iran towards US naval vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian television also reported explosions in Sirik, a city in southern Iran, which it said could be connected to military activity around the Strait of Hormuz.

Several claims about missile routes, targets and damage remained unverified.

“JUST RUN!”: Iranian lawmaker vows retaliation

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, vowed retaliation for the US strikes on Iranian launchers on Larak Island in a post on X.

“Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price. Retaliation is coming; JUST RUN!” he wrote.

Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price.



Retaliation is coming;

JUST RUN! — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) August 30, 2026

In an earlier post in Persian, Azizi said no attack against Iran would go unanswered, warning that the country’s response would be “devastating, more painful, and instructive”.

“Wait in fear and terror!” he added.

Oil prices rise above USD 90

Oil prices climbed by more than 2 per cent as the escalation fuelled concerns over shipping and energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude rose USD 2.22, or 2.52 per cent, to USD 90.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained USD 2.01, or 2.41 per cent, to USD 85.41 a barrel.

The increase reflected fears that a wider conflict could further disrupt tanker traffic through the vital waterway.

US redirects 83 vessels

US Central Command said it had redirected 83 commercial vessels since reinstating its naval blockade of Iran on July 14. It also said three vessels had been disabled and two boarded.

A U.S. Sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) while the ship sails in the Arabian Sea enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded… pic.twitter.com/RDLoXFRXpJ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 30, 2026

US strikes on Larak Island

US forces struck two IRGC launchers on Larak Island on Sunday. According to US officials, the sites were targeted to prevent the alleged deployment of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected claims concerning the mining of the waterway. Iranian media reported explosions near the island, and the IRGC later said the strike caused military and civilian casualties.

US plans further sanctions on Iran

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington planned to impose sanctions on another bank as part of efforts to increase financial pressure on Tehran.

He said the US would urge other countries to reduce economic ties with Iran and warned that those continuing financial transactions with Tehran could face US action.

The situation remained fluid, with official statements and reports continuing to emerge from across the region.