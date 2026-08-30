Mojtaba Khamenei urges Gulf rulers to unite against ‘real enemy’

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite and confront what he described as attempts by the United States and Israel to sow divisions across the Islamic world.

On Sunday, August 30, in a written message marking Islamic Unity Week published on his Telegram account, Khamenei called on the leaders of Muslim countries to “recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it”.

He said unity, friendship and cooperation were essential to addressing the challenges facing Muslim nations. Khamenei accused the US and Israel of exploiting racial, cultural, social, political and geographical differences to create discord and weaken the Muslim world.

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“The criminal rulers of America and the fake Zionist regime are sworn enemies of this unity and friendship,” he said, adding that their hostility extended beyond Iran to the wider Muslim community.

Referring to Palestine, Khamenei questioned whether Palestinians would remain vulnerable to Israeli occupation and attacks if Muslim nations stood together. He also urged Gulf countries to strengthen cooperation, arguing that greater solidarity would help protect their interests.

The message comes amid continuing regional tensions following the Middle East war that began on February 28. The conflict drew Iran, the US and Israel into direct confrontation, while Tehran also launched retaliatory attacks against countries hosting US military assets.

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s supreme leader after the former leader was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes at the start of the war. He has not made a confirmed public appearance since assuming office, with official statements attributed to him issued in written form.

His absence from public view has fuelled speculation about his whereabouts and health. Earlier this month, however, Iranian media circulated an undated video purportedly showing him meeting followers.