Trump believes Iran’s supreme leader is still alive

Trump said he thinks Mojtaba Khamenei is 'very seriously wounded,' but not dead.

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Image of Donald Trump and Iran's leader in a diplomatic meeting.
US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei are pictured against a backdrop of Gulf maritime infrastructure amid escalating regional tensions.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 26, said he believes that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive.

Mojtaba Khamenei was anointed supreme leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the opening moments of the US-Israel bombardment of Iran on Feb 28.

The younger Khamenei was also badly wounded in the attacks and has remained out of public view.

Subhan Bakery

During an interview, Trump said he thinks Mojtaba Khamenei is “very seriously wounded,” but not dead.

“If he is, they’re putting on a pretty good show,” he told conservative American host Glenn Beck, noting that Iranian officials reference “going back to talk to him all the time, you know, to get a final blessing on things”.

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