Chief Secretary reviews BRICS anti-corruption meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started preparations for the 2nd BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting which will be held in Hyderabad on August 4 and 5.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday, July 14, reviewed the arrangements and directed all departments to ensure smooth coordination for the international event.

The review meeting was held at the Telangana Secretariat and attended by senior state government officials and representatives of the Government of India.

Around 40 international delegates to attend

The two-day meeting will bring together around 40 delegates from the 11 BRICS member countries. Nearly 40 senior officials from the Government of India will also participate in the discussions.

During the meeting, Joint Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, Sushil Kumar Patel, gave a presentation on the event and explained the support required from the Telangana government.

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He sought assistance in areas including security, sanitation, health and emergency medical services, transportation, protocol, accommodation, venue management and other logistical arrangements.

Chief Secretary issues directions

Reviewing the preparations, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju instructed all concerned departments to work together and complete the arrangements well in advance.

He directed officials to ensure foolproof security, efficient transport and traffic management, high standards of sanitation and cleanliness, adequate medical facilities, uninterrupted civic services and seamless coordination among all departments.

The Chief Secretary said Hyderabad has built a strong reputation for successfully hosting major international conferences and summits. He stressed that every effort should be made to maintain this reputation during the BRICS meeting.

He assured that the Telangana government would extend full cooperation to the Government of India for organising the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including YAT&C, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Health, Planning, Agriculture, Industries, Hyderabad Police, Protocol and Information & Public Relations.