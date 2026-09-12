BRICS Summit: Xi’s first visit to India 7 yrs post Galwan clash

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the national capital on Saturday for a two-day trip to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India; seven years after the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese Armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India had confirmed 20 martyrs and 76 injured. Army Colonel B Santosh Babu from Telangana‘s Suryapet district was among the casualties.

President Xi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. “We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media, welcoming the Chinese leader.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

His visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation.

He will put forward China’s important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning briefed the media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Delhi to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026.



PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President later today. pic.twitter.com/mJk6YVYt5P — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

Modi to host Xi, meeting at 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for bilateral talks on Saturday evening with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

The meeting is slated to take place at 6 pm.

In their talks, Modi and Xi are expected to review the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and explore further ways to normalise bilateral relations, including through expanded trade and investment ties, the people cited above said.

China ready to work long-term with India

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Mao Ning said that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” she said.

About the BRICS Summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries for steady and sustained progress in greater cooperation to build a community with a shared future for humanity, she said.

About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.

“We are committed to promoting the political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue. We look forward to working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability,” she said.

Xi’s earlier visits to India

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

He had earlier visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS Summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders.

India-China discussed territory issue last month in Beijing

During the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks held in Beijing on August 25, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing on the boundary issue, maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and steps to improve bilateral relations.

Both Doval and Wang are the designated SRs for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute over the India-China border spanning 3,488 km.

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Friday.

About BRICS summit

Against the backdrop of these substantive discussions on the boundary and wider bilateral issues, a Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit is expected to be closely watched for indications of the future course of India-China relations.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

India is a BRICS founding member and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

India assumed its fourth BRICS chairmanship on January 1 this year. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

After this summit, China will take over the BRICS rotating chair.