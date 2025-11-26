Bride takes her own baraat in UP, video goes viral

Indian Hindu weddings usually see the groom making a grand entrance in a baraat, complete with dancing relatives, loud music, and a ceremonial horse.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, however, a bride chose to swap roles. She set off in her own “reverse baraat,” arriving at the groom’s house in full grandeur with music blaring and families celebrating.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, drew widespread attention as a symbol of equality to some, while others questioned it.

The bride, Tanu, who is from Kidganj, was seen on the night of November 25 arriving at her groom Rajat’s home in Mutthiganj, a grand spectacle which attracted attention from locals in the city.

Tanu’s baraat was a long-time dream of her father, Rajesh Jaiswal. He had always wanted his daughters’ wedding to be celebrated as a son’s would be. The family reportedly also printed wedding cards with ‘Hamari Ladki ki Baraat’ on them, to symbolise the moment.

Invitation Card (Source: X @pawanks1997)

The reverse baraat did not end there. The bride’s family performed aarti and concluded the festive procession, which is usually reserved for the groom.

The nearly two-kilometre-long procession was done in a traditional carriage, with the bride enjoying every moment.