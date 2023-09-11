Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra spotted in Hyderabad, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming wedding this month, was recently spotted in Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans. The actress was in the city for a jewellery store launch located in Jubilee Hills. In pictures and videos that are going viral on social media, Pari looked beautiful in a striking black saree.

What makes this visit even more interesting is Parineeti’s investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, a venture founded by entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt in Hyderabad. Check out the photos and videos below.

Speaking about her collaboration with the brand in the city, Parineeti was quoted saying in Indulge Express, “Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new age jewellery boutique brand. I am very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment, it’s a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewellery world.”

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and politician Raghav Chadha this month. As per a report in HT, the wedding festivities of the couple will take place from September 17 to 24 in Udaipur. More details about their big day are awaited.