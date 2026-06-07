Bridge collapses near Chimmanachod village due to heavy rain

Kalaburagi: A small bridge near Chimmanachod village in Chincholi taluk collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region, causing major disruption to vehicular movement.

The bridge, located between Chimmanachod and Naranal villages, gave way due to incessant rain. As a result, traffic on the important Chincholi–Bhalki route has been completely suspended, affecting commuters and transport services.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have entered more than 20 houses in Bedakapalli village of Chincholi taluk, leaving residents stranded and causing significant hardship. Locals have urged the government to take immediate measures to provide relief and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The southwest monsoon has officially entered Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall across several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy and widespread rain in the coastal and Malnad regions over the next four to five days, while other parts of the state are also expected to receive moderate rainfall.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as continued rainfall raises concerns about further damage to infrastructure and the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. Residents in vulnerable locations have been advised to remain cautious and follow directions issued by local officials.