Bengaluru girl’s death: Mother booked for murder after 3 months

Bengaluru: A disturbing child murder case has emerged in Bengaluru, where a woman and her alleged partner are accused of killing her six-year-old daughter. The case was registered nearly three months after the child’s death, following fresh evidence and allegations made by the girl’s father.

The incident occurred in Seegehalli under the jurisdiction of the Kadugodi Police Station. The victim, identified as six-year-old Vennila, died on March 24 under circumstances that were initially portrayed as accidental.

According to investigators, Priyanka and her husband, Praveen, a native of Davanagere, were married in 2007 and had two daughters. Police said the couple’s relationship deteriorated after Priyanka allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with her former college friend, Mohan.

Authorities believe family disputes intensified after Praveen became aware of the alleged relationship. Investigators are examining whether these circumstances had any connection to the child’s death.

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Following the incident, Priyanka reportedly offered different explanations regarding what had happened. She allegedly told family members that the child had consumed biryani and later became unwell. In another version, she claimed the girl had eaten ice cream and was left sleeping inside a vehicle with the air-conditioning switched on before being found dead.

The contradictory statements reportedly raised suspicions in the minds of family members. Praveen later obtained the post-mortem report and sought an independent medical opinion from a relative working as a doctor overseas.

The doctor allegedly indicated that the child’s death did not appear consistent with the explanations provided. Based on this assessment, Praveen lodged a complaint alleging that his daughter had been physically assaulted and suffocated.

Police subsequently registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Mohan has been taken into custody for questioning and arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Priyanka remains untraceable and search operations are continuing.

Officials said the final findings will depend on the forensic science laboratory report, which is yet to be received. The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining all possible angles behind the child’s death.