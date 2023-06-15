Bridge in Gujarat’s Tapi collapses ahead of inauguration

Tapi: A newly-built bridge over the Mindhola river in Gujarat’s Tapi district, connecting Mayapur and Degama villages in Vyara subdivision, collapsed on Wednesday.

Nearly 15 villages have been affected due to the collapse of the bridge, which was yet to be inaugurated. No casualties have been so far reported from the site.

The construction work of the bridge started in 2021 at a cost of Rs 2 crore. With its collapse, allegations of corruption now loom over the project as residents claim that sub-standard materials were used during its construction.

A video capturing the collapse was widely shared online.

The so called Gujarat Model & double engine Govt proved vulnerably fatal again !



Do they work on 40% commission even at the cost of people's lives ?



It seems no lessons were learnt from Morbi bridge mishap costing more than 135 ppl's lives & now a bridge with 2 crores worth… pic.twitter.com/y9PiNqLcgC — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANBRS) June 15, 2023

Residents of the affected villages have expressed doubts about the construction quality and the materials used in it. Also, tensions ran high as locals engaged in heated discussions with the contractor, voicing their suspicions regarding the alleged use of sub-standard materials.

Government officials, including Executive Engineer Neerav Rathod, have reached the site to assess the situation. They are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the bridge collapse.

“Expert opinions will be sought to ascertain the exact reasons behind the failure, shedding light on whether construction quality or other factors contributed to the incident,” said an official.

The incident draws parallels to the last year’s devastating bridge tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, which claimed the lives of 135 individuals. In the aftermath of the Morbi incident, the state government implemented stringent measures to ensure the quality and safety of bridge construction and maintenance.