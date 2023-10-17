Brigade Enterprises acquires land parcel in Hyderabad for Rs 660 cr

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2023 5:11 pm IST
Brigade Enterprises acquires land parcel in Hyderabad for Rs 660 cr
Logo of the Brigade Enterprises.

New Delhi: Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has bought a 9.71-acre land parcel in Hyderabad for Rs 660 crore to expand its business.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The company said it successfully bid in an e-auction conducted by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in August. The land is situated in Neopolis, Kokapet and Hyderabad, and was acquired at a rate of Rs 68 crore per acre.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises, in a regulatory filing on Monday, said it has “executed the sale deed and registered in its name.”

MS Education Academy

The company did not share details about what project it would develop on this land parcel.

In August, Brigade Enterprises acquired a 6.54-acre land parcel in Chennai from Pfizer Healthcare India for nearly Rs 139 crore to develop a residential project.

Brigade Enterprises has developed many residential, commercial (office and retail) and hotel projects in various South Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

Real estate developers, especially large listed players, are acquiring land in a big way to expand their businesses amid a sharp revival in housing demand post-pandemic.

Realtors are buying land outright and also forming partnership with landowners to develop projects. In Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with landowners, builders have different arrangements, like sharing of revenue or profit or area.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2023 5:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button