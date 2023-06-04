Sexual harassment accused MP Brij Bhushan to address BJP rally

Singh had previously announced the postponement of his June 5 'Jan Chetna Maha rally' in Ayodhya, citing a police investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Lucknow: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will now address a party rally in Katra area of Kaiserganj, his constituency, on June 11.

The rally is being organised under BJP’s Mahasampark Abhiyan for the 2024 elections.

After cancelling the Ayodhya rally, Singh will now address BJP rally in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He had also said there were “serious directions of the Supreme Court”.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Singh said, “It was decided to hold a Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya on June 5 to consider the evil spreading across society. But now that police are investigating the allegations, and respecting the serious directions of the Supreme Court, the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally, June 5, Ayodhya Chalo’ programme has been postponed for a few days.”

He claimed that “my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me.”

