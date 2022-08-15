‘Bring Netaji home’, demands daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Prof. Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose demanded the government to bring Netaji’s remains to India.

As per the classified inquiries conducted in 1945 and 1946, Netaji died on August 18, 1945, in a foreign country.

It is alleged that he had died as a consequence of an airplane accident and one of the Japanese officers collected his remains and preserved them at Renkoji Temple in Tokyo.

Since then, three generations of priests have taken care of the remains.

Today, in a press statement, Bose’s daughter said that as the technology has advanced, it is possible to conduct sophisticated DNA testing, provided DNA can be extracted from the remains, for those who still doubt that Neetaji died on August 18, 1945.

She further mentioned that the temple priest and the Japanese government also have no objection to the test and they are ready to hand over the remains.

Appealing people of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to support her effort in bringing Netaji back to his homeland, she mentioned, “nothing in his life was more important than his country’s independence. Since he did not live to experience the joy of freedom, it is time that at least his remains can return to Indian soil”.