Britain’s economy shrinks more than expected in July

Decline in the services output was the main contributor to the fall in GDP

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th September 2023 2:57 pm IST

London: Britain’s economic output shrank by a larger-than-expected 0.5 per cent in July after growth of 0.5 per cent in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

Peoples Career

Output of all three main sectors dropped in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ONS said the services and construction sectors fell by 0.5 per cent, and production went down by 0.7 per cent.

MS Education Academy

According to the ONS, the decline in the services output was the main contributor to the fall in GDP in July.

“In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services, and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather. Manufacturing also fell back following its rebound from the effect of May’s extra Bank Holiday,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“However, the broader picture looks more positive, with the economy growing across the services, production and construction sectors in the last three months,” Morgan noted.

The ONS data showed Britain’s GDP increased by 0.2 per cent in the three months to July, with growth in all three main sectors.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th September 2023 2:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button