British Airways includes jumpsuit, headscarf options for cabin crew

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years, noting that it includes a modern suit, the first of its kind for the airline, an option to wear a tunic, jumpsuit and headscarf for those flight attendants who choose to wear them.

British Airways hasn’t redesigned its look since 2004.

This new collection, created by British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, has been in the making for five years after its release was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,500 employees have participated in 50 workshops, and employees have secretly tested the uniforms for the past six months on cargo flights.

The new collection features a specially designed three-piece suit for men with regular or slim-fit trousers and for women the option to wear a skirt or trousers.

A tunic and headscarf option has also been created for the carrier.

More than 30,000 airline employees will wear the new uniform beginning spring 2023.

According to the British Airways website, Sean Doyle, BA Chairman and Chief Executive, said, “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will take us into our future, represent the best of modern Britain and help us deliver a wonderfully authentic British service to our customers.”