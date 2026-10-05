British Airways London-Chicago flight makes U-turn after takeoff

The aircraft initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes. 

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
British Airways

London: A British Airways flight on Monday made a U-turn back to the UK just an hour into its journey from London to Chicago, according to flight tracking data.

Flight BA295 declared an emergency mid-flight following a sudden and steep descent while flying over Ireland soon after take-off from London’s Heathrow Airport at 1150 am local time, according to flight tracking data.

The Boeing 777-200ER plane had a scheduled flight time of eight hours and 40 minutes to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). 

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However, about an hour after take-off, the aircraft had climbed to its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it appeared to encounter an issue and was squawking – the international aviation signal for a general emergency. 

Flight-tracking data shows the aircraft initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes. 

The nature of the emergency is not yet clear, and a statement from the airline is awaited.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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